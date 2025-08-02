Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

