Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $68.59 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 1097554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. This represents a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Stories

