Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 5th (NASDAQ:CAEP)

Cantor Equity Partners III’s (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Equity Partners III had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cantor Equity Partners III to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Cantor Equity Partners III Trading Up 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners III

NASDAQ CAEP opened at $10.55 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners III has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAEP. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Cantor Equity Partners III Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Articles

