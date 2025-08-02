Insider Buying: PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Purchases £19,994.45 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lockwood acquired 40,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £19,994.45 ($26,538.96).

Andrew Lockwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Andrew Lockwood bought 58,527 shares of PCI-PAL stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,337.15 ($34,957.72).

Shares of PCI-PAL stock opened at GBX 46.57 ($0.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.07. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 42.25 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.40 ($0.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone.

