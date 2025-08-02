Jeremy Darroch Purchases 1,652 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Darroch acquired 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,649 ($74.98) per share, with a total value of £93,321.48 ($123,867.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,623.27 ($74.64) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,722 ($75.95). The stock has a market cap of £38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,122.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,085.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 141.20 ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,700 ($75.66) to GBX 6,000 ($79.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($70.35) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 21st.

At Reckitt, we protect, heal and nurture. We are the company behind some of the world’s best known and most trusted Health and Hygiene consumer brands.

Delivering for a cleaner, healthier world requires strong brands with a global footprint. From Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Finish, Harpic and Vanish, Mucinex, Nurofen, Gaviscon, Veet and Strepsils, consumers love and rely on our brands to care for their families, as they have done for over 200 years.

We use our scientific expertise and deep human understanding to develop solutions to help people improve their lives – that is why over 30 million Reckitt products are sold each day worldwide.

At Reckitt, we’re all making a real difference to people all over the world, every day.

