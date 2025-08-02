Insider Buying: Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) Insider Acquires £2,875,000 in Stock

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) insider Adam Reynolds bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,875,000 ($3,816,033.98).

Sosandar Stock Performance

SOS opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. Sosandar Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.95 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.43 ($0.15). The company has a market cap of £13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Sosandar (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Sosandar had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts expect that Sosandar Plc will post 0.489081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

