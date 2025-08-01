Vestcor Inc Has $2.47 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $393,736,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $265,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $221.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.73.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

