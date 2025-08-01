MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE UNP opened at $222.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.93. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.