First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 242 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $533.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

