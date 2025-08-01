Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $533.50 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.46 and its 200-day moving average is $434.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.