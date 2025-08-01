Eastern Bank Has $519,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $199.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $198.45 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

