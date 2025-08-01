Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 482 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $278.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

