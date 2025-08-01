Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a PE ratio of 688.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $160.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.35.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

