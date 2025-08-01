UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,651 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 15.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $208.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.09. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.