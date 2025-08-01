Elios Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,707 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

