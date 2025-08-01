Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,410 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

