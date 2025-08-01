Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Electronic Arts stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,324. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.