Commerce Bank Sells 1,654 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3%

GOOG stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.