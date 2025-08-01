Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $739.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $774.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $700.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.