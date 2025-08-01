Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,696 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE:NVO opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $139.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.