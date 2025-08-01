Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 146.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1%

ONEOK stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.