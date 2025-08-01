Davis R M Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.