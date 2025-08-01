Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $278.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.45.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

