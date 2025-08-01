Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Decreased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $739.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $774.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $700.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

