Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,361 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

