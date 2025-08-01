American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

NYSE:AMT opened at $208.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

