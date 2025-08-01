Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $356.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

