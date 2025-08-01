Strategic Advocates LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Advocates LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4%

BAC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

