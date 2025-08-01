Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,245,000 after buying an additional 172,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,944,000 after buying an additional 193,957 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $149.25 on Friday. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

