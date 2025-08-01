HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Carvana by 140.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.37.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $390.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $266.23. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $413.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 49.19% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 5,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.98, for a total value of $1,931,494.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 601,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470,371.20. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total transaction of $16,610,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,342,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,741,228,930.32. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,323,765 shares of company stock worth $772,833,404 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

