Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,608 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $260,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 299,110 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 93.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,703 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,324. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.14.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

