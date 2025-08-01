Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Unilever Trading Down 1.0%

UL stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.