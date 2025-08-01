Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.7% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $192.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $43,525,794. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

