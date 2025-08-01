Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.09 and its 200 day moving average is $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

