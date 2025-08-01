Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,410 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

