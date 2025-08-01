Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $785.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.27.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

