Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 216 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Zoetis Stock Performance
Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
