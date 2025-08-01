Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $13.04 Million Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $384.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.50. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.