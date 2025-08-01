Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.53.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

