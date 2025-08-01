Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.5% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 1.0%

Corning stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

