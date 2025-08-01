Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 164,558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $278.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

