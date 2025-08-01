Strategic Advocates LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Advocates LLC cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GE Aerospace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,438,000 after buying an additional 781,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after buying an additional 628,458 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $270.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.73. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $274.94.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.