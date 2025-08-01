Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – July 29th

Chart Industries, Celestica, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Vertiv, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress items and finished goods that a production company holds at various stages of its manufacturing process. They appear on the balance sheet as current assets and play a key role in ensuring uninterrupted production runs, meeting customer demand and managing working capital. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

GTLS stock traded up $26.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.40. 14,884,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE CLS traded up $30.00 on Tuesday, reaching $203.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,113. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. Celestica has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.73. 6,515,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,537,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.45. 9,705,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,207. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,052,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,506. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $210.39.

