EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys New Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $311.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

