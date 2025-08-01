Healthcare Stocks To Research – July 29th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Merck & Co., Inc., Vertiv, Palo Alto Networks, United Parcel Service, and CyberArk Software are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, clinics and health insurers. Their performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, demographic trends and changes in healthcare policy. Investors often turn to healthcare stocks for both growth potential tied to innovation and defensive stability during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $14.33 on Tuesday, reaching $267.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,643,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,771. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $422.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,815,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,979,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. 18,440,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,837,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $123.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,705,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,052,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,506. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.13. The company has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS traded down $9.90 on Tuesday, reaching $91.68. 15,095,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,198. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $145.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $44.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,732. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.93 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

Read More