Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,262 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $102.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 59.69% and a net margin of 29.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

