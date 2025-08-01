Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,676 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

