Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 43,939 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 38.1% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

