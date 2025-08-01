Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 34,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.14 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 293.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

