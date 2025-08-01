LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Kenvue worth $49,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $467,864,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 244,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

